Ask the Doctor: Pain Relief

Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

This week, a lot of you are looking to find pain relief.

Question #1: “Is there a home remedy for plantar fasciitis? What helps without having an injection?”

DR. BOB: Plantar fasciitis is inflammation in the bottom of the foot.

Classic symptoms are severe pain with the first few steps when you get out of bed. It may also hurt walking or running long distances.

Plantar fasciitis is a problem that can improve without an injection.

I recommend taking a disposable water bottle and freezing it. Then, roll your foot over the ice, which will allow for icing and massage at the same time.

You can look up stretches online.

If these things don’t work, your doctor could refer you for physical therapy.

Question #2: “My knees have been bothering me a lot lately. Should I get them checked by an orthopedic doctor that specializes in the knee? Taking over the counter pain pills is just a temporary fix. What do you suggest?”

DR. BOB: You mentioned a temporary fix in your question.

This is a really important point to understand about knee pain. Almost every treatment we have for knee pain is a temporary fix.

The most significant fix for a knee problem is a knee replacement, but patients may even need some additional support here and there.

The best way to understand knee pain is management. You need to find a plan to manage the pain that works for you.

That might be some over the counter pain pills which you take daily. It might be physical therapy, exercise and stretches. Sometimes, people will come see us two to three times a year for an injection.

If you can find a safe plan to manage your knee pain long term, that is sufficient, and you can continue doing it.

Question #3: “Treatment for bicep and triceps strain?”

DR. BOB: It seems like today is pain day. I hope this is because our viewers are getting active and exercising.

The biceps and triceps are the muscles of the upper arm. It is harder to answer a question why you have pain here. It is not as common as knee pain or plantar fasciitis.

Often, arm pain may be from a change in activity such as a new workout regimen or doing a lot of physical activity. If you have been doing something different, there may just be some muscle soreness. This should get better in a matter of days to weeks.

If that hasn’t been going on, it is probably worth seeing your doctor to talk about it.

