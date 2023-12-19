Advertise With Us

African painted dog pups at the Potawatomi Zoo

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU’s Lauren Moss is working on an updated story about the African painted zoo pups at the Potawatomi Zoo. It’s an incredible story and the zoo has gained national recognition because of it. What we have here is just some video of the pups and a little bit of Lauren’s conversation with the folks who have worked so hard to take care of the pups.

Lauren’s story will air today at 4 on WNDU 16 News Now

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Mishawaka Police Department, it happened in the parking lot near JCPenney.
15-year-old boy detained after 16-year-old girl injured in shooting at University Park Mall
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Watch for slick & snow covered side roads. Main roads are okay!
AMC Theatres offering movie tickets for just $5 every Tuesday
AMC Elkhart 14 permanently closes doors
Concord Mall will be transformed into the Concord Business Park.
Concord Mall transforming into business park
Crews battle fire at farmhouse along M-62 just north of state line

Latest News

Potawatomi African painted dog pups
Ask the Doctor: Pain Relief
Ask the Doctor: Pain Relief
Ask the Doctor: Pain Relief
Rise Up Academy won this month's $1,000 One School at a Time grant from Martin's Super...
One School at a Time: Rise Up Academy uses Martin’s grant to buy food baskets for families