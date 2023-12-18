Reports: Troy to hire Notre Dame OC Gerad Parker as next head coach

(WNDU)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the Notre Dame football team will have to find a new offensive coordinator... again.

According to Pete Thamel with ESPN, Irish offensive coordinator Gerad Parker is set to become the next head coach at Troy. A deal is expected to be finalized and announced sometime Monday.

Parker, who was Notre Dame’s tight end’s coach in 2022, took over as offensive coordinator in February after Tommy Rees left for Alabama. He still served as tight ends coach while in his new role this season.

According to our affiliate WSFA in Montgomery, Ala., Parker helped coordinate an Irish offense that averaged 39.1 points per game, which is the second-best in the program’s history behind the 1912 team that averaged 48.6 points per game over eight games.

Parker served as Purdue’s interim coach in 2016 and has also been an assistant at places like Penn State, West Virginia and Duke. He is expected to replace Jon Sumrall, who won back-to-back Sun Belt titles at Troy before leaving for Tulane.

