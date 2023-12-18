ND Men’s Basketball Team holiday shops for children at Memorial Hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s Basketball team did some holiday shopping for the children at Memorial Hospital Monday morning.

It is the third year the team has partnered with the Celebration of Hope events supporting Coaches vs Cancer and Meijer, who sponsored the event.

“It’s bigger than basketball the end of the day you know,” said Jr Konieczny, Guard.

They went on a shopping spree at Meijer, to buy things from blankets, dolls, puzzles, and more for the children at the Memorial Hospital.

Jessica McCrea is the Senior Development Director for the American Cancer Society and shared to 16NewsNow what some of the popular toys children asked for.

Konieczny said he looks forward to giving back to the community, especially during the holidays.

“To kind of like take a step back from basketball as a team and to be able to give back to the community has been great for sure and I love doing this every single year, it’s always been a great time. You know something that we have talked about the kids look forward to doing this the most but even I think some of these guys look forward to doing it more than the kids do themselves,” said Konieczny.

After shopping the team visited the hospital to hand out the toys and talk to some of the patients.

McCrea expressed there was a lot of excitement to have the players there.

“With this new team, we are excited to bring them here this year. A lot of patients and families are excited to see the team. They have been to games or have watched them on tv so they’re a little bit of a local celebrity. The reactions have been amazing year after year,” she said.

Julian Roper shared it’s a great feeling being able to give back to the community during the holidays and especially since he shares a similar experience with the kids.

“It’s pretty heartwarming you know just to be able to give back. I know when I was younger one time I was in the hospital and a couple of the Detroit Tigers did something similar to what we were doing and it reminded me of that,” said Roper.

For More Information about Coaches vs Cancer, click here.

