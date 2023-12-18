Advertise With Us

Michigan allocates $7M for local organizations to help prevent violence

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST
LANSING (WNDU) - Michigan is looking to bolster efforts to address violence in communities across the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services awarded over $7 million in funding to eight organizations on Monday, which were selected as part of the Request for Proposal (RFP) process. A total of 26 organizations applied for funding via the RFP process.

The funding awarded will go toward supporting two-year projects aimed at lowering community violence starting in 2024.

“All Michigan residents should feel safe in their homes, schools, and communities,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “This funding will help support local organizations and leaders as they work to prevent violence and reduce its adverse outcomes in their local communities.”

Awardees include:

  • Black Caucus Foundation of Michigan - $1 million
  • Gryphon Place - $1 million
  • Michigan Public Health Institute - $1 million
  • Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency - $1 million
  • Oakland Community Health Network - $999,910
  • Washtenaw County Sheriff - $999,440
  • Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation - $900,000
  • Migrant Legal Aid, Inc. - $200,080

The funding was made possible partly through investments in community violence intervention programs, included in Michigan’s budget for 2023 and 2024.

