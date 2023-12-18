Michiana Unsolved: The Murder of Joseph Brown Jr.

A home invasion on a summer night in South Bend turned murder after two people were shot and one of them was killed.
By Christine Karsten
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A home invasion on a summer night in South Bend turned murder after two people were shot and one of them was killed.

“Joe had two sons when he was killed, and he had another son on the way,” says Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers. “On top of that, we know he was a son, a brother, nephew, obviously a father because he had children, and a so many people in the community knew him as a friend.”

On May 18, 2017, South Bend police were called to the 2200 block of S. Kendall Street for reports of a home invasion with at least one person shot. It was around 11:30 p.m.

“When police arrived on scene, they found 31-year-old Joseph Brown Jr. suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” Lt. Miller says. “They did locate a second shooting victim was located, 29-year-old Dustin Beirwagen, who was treated for minor injuries. Several witnesses were initially interviewed, including people who were inside the home, they report seeing two male suspects run away from the scene.”

Joseph Brown Jr.
Joseph Brown Jr.(WNDU)

Investigators need more.

“A little over six years since he has been killed, and we want to make sure Joe is not forgotten,” Lt. Miller says. “And we are doing our part and trying to remember Joe and get some answers on his case and get some closure for his family.”

If you have any information, you are asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9388 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to the solving of this case or an arrest, you could be eligible for a $2,500 cash reward. Remember, every single tip is 100% anonymous.

To watch Christine Karsten’s full interview about this case with Lt. Miller, click on the video below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

Copper Rock Steakhouse at Four Winds Casino will be among the restaurants open on Christmas...

Looking to dine out on Christmas Day? These Michiana restaurants will be open

Updated: moments ago
|
By WNDU.com
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune have put together a list of restaurants in Michiana that will be open on the big holiday.

News

A home invasion on a summer night in South Bend turned murder after two people were shot and...

Michiana Unsolved: The Murder of Joseph Brown Jr.

Updated: 36 minutes ago
A home invasion on a summer night in South Bend turned murder after two people were shot and one of them was killed.

News

Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday evening to the 52000 block of Oak Hills...

2 injured in Elkhart County shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday evening to the 52000 block of Oak Hills Drive, which is north of Middlebury and east of Bristol.

Forecast

First Alert Weather Day

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wind & lake effect snow to impact travel Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Most stay under 2″, but isolated areas will pick up 3-6″+ of snow by Tuesday AM

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather Day

First Alert Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

With generous help from the community, Santa Claus provided numerous gifts for around 150...

Elkhart Indiana Black Expo celebrates 10 years of feeding the community

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
The Elkhart chapter of the Indiana Black Expo expects they have fed 500 people yearly for the last ten years at the "Feed our Friends" holiday dinner & toy giveaway.

News

The Elkhart chapter of the Indiana Black Expo expects they have fed 500 people yearly for the...

Elkhart Indiana Black Expo celebrates 10 years of feeding the community

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Elkhart chapter of the Indiana Black Expo expects they have fed 500 people yearly for the last ten years at the "Feed our Friends" holiday dinner & toy giveaway.

News

Early indications are that this shooting is quite different from most of the incidents of gun...

Girl injured in shooting outside of University Park Mall

Updated: 12 hours ago
Early indications are that this shooting is quite different from most of the incidents of gun violence that have taken place this past week here in Michiana.

News

According to the Mishawaka Police Department, it happened in the parking lot near JCPenney.

Girl injured in shooting outside of University Park Mall

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com and Matt Gotsch
Early indications are that this shooting is quite different from most of the incidents of gun violence that have taken place this past week here in Michiana.

Crime

2 injured in Elkhart County shooting

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday evening to the 52000 block of Oak Hills Drive, which is north of Middlebury and east of Bristol.