Michiana Unsolved: The Murder of Joseph Brown Jr.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A home invasion on a summer night in South Bend turned murder after two people were shot and one of them was killed.

“Joe had two sons when he was killed, and he had another son on the way,” says Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers. “On top of that, we know he was a son, a brother, nephew, obviously a father because he had children, and a so many people in the community knew him as a friend.”

On May 18, 2017, South Bend police were called to the 2200 block of S. Kendall Street for reports of a home invasion with at least one person shot. It was around 11:30 p.m.

“When police arrived on scene, they found 31-year-old Joseph Brown Jr. suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” Lt. Miller says. “They did locate a second shooting victim was located, 29-year-old Dustin Beirwagen, who was treated for minor injuries. Several witnesses were initially interviewed, including people who were inside the home, they report seeing two male suspects run away from the scene.”

Joseph Brown Jr. (WNDU)

Investigators need more.

“A little over six years since he has been killed, and we want to make sure Joe is not forgotten,” Lt. Miller says. “And we are doing our part and trying to remember Joe and get some answers on his case and get some closure for his family.”

If you have any information, you are asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9388 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to the solving of this case or an arrest, you could be eligible for a $2,500 cash reward. Remember, every single tip is 100% anonymous.

To watch Christine Karsten’s full interview about this case with Lt. Miller, click on the video below:

