Man accused in shooting outside of Elkhart sports bar tells police he didn’t remember shooting anyone

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A North Carolina man who is accused of shooting and killing two other men outside of an Elkhart sports bar last week allegedly told police he didn’t remember shooting anyone.

Officers were called just after 12:20 a.m. last Thursday to Galley Sports Pub on Northview Drive. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

One of the victims, identified as 30-year-old Michael Pike, was pronounced dead in the parking lot. The other victim, identified as 24-year-old Jalen Young, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Court documents allege that one of the victims was only trying to break up a fight when he was shot in the head execution style.

While on scene, officers detained 22-year-old Christian Wall, who police say appeared to be intoxicated. In a statement to police, Wall recalled there being chaos that night, but said he didn’t remember fighting or shooting anyone.

Wall was arrested and has been charged with Pike and Young’s deaths.

