Girl injured in shooting outside of University Park Mall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police believe there is no threat to the public after a girl was injured in a shooting outside of University Park Mall on Sunday evening.

According to the Mishawaka Police Department, it happened in the parking lot near JCPenney. Officers were already inside the mall responding to an altercation when another call came in requesting an ambulance outside the mall.

When officers walked out into the parking lot, they found a girl inside a black van who had been shot in the lower back. She was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

The girl’s age is currently not known, but police say she is under the age of 18.

Police tell WNDU that there doesn’t appear to be any threat to the public.

“The detective bureau called in a handful of investigators, and they are talking with multiple people who we had spoken with on scene initially who were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting,” explained Sgt. Ryan Hiipakka of the Mishawaka Police Major Crimes Unit. “But from everything that we’re getting right now, this is kind of an isolated incident. It didn’t have anything to do with the altercation or individuals involved in the earlier call that officers were dispatched out here for. So, as far as anything going on with the public, there’s nothing that would lead us to believe that this is something that’s going to be a continuation or something that the public has to worry about.”

Police are currently working to determine the nature of the shooting, but they say those involved in the situation are cooperating.

This shooting comes on the heels of a violent week in Michiana. Prior to Sunday evening, there had been eight reported shootings over the last six days. This shooting, added with another shooting reported Sunday evening in Elkhart County, raises that number to 10 over the last seven days.

Stay up to date on local news with WNDU on-air and online. Be sure to download the 16 News Now App and follow our YouTube page as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.