Elkhart Indiana Black Expo celebrates 10 years of feeding the community

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been a tangible example of holiday cheer and goodwill for a decade.

Saturday at the Roosevelt Center marked the Indiana Black Expo Elkhart chapter’s 10th annual “Feed Our Friends” holiday dinner, with volunteers saying it’s all about the kids.

“For the last ten years, we have been doing this, and without the help of the volunteers and the people, this is not possible,” said Robert Taylor, Elkhart chapter president of the Indiana Black Expo.

Taylor says that this really is a community effort, as so many local organizations like Cultivate Food Rescue, Toys for Tots, and various restaurants make this event happen.

“We just felt like at the holidays, it’s a time that we could contribute and make this a community event, and bring people together just to say let’s have a good meal, let’s eat, fellowship, and let’s have fun together,” Taylor said.

It also appears that Santa arrived early this year, as starting with the youngest kids, each child got to pick out three gifts.

With generous help from the community, Santa Claus provided numerous gifts for around 150 children on Sunday in Elkhart. (16 News Now)

“We probably had about $20,000 worth of toys donated from the community, Toys for Tots, and Lifeline of Elkhart County, and man, it just turned out to be a beautiful thing,” Taylor said. “As you can see, we probably are able to provide toys for over 150 kids.”

A new feature added this year sent families home with some groceries, including bottled water, apple pie, and Starbucks Coffee.

“It’s my first time here, and I really appreciate it,” said Laura Moran, a mother of four. “We got here because of a flyer from my son’s school, and we really appreciate that they’re doing this for all the kids for Christmas. They’re really happy, and they picked out the toys that they really liked, so I’m really thankful for that.”

Taylor expects they have fed 500 people yearly for the last ten years.

