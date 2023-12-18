Crews battling house fire along M-62 just north of state line

In addition to fighting flames, crews are fighting very windy conditions.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Fire crews are currently battling a house fire along M-62 just north of the state line in Cass County.

Details are currently limited, but a house just south of Redfield Street and just north of Granger is ablaze.

Multiple agencies are currently on scene. In addition to fighting flames, crews are fighting very windy conditions.

You’re asked to avoid this area, as roads are being blocked off so crews can work to put out this fire.

