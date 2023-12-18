Crews battle fire at farmhouse along M-62 just north of state line

In addition to fighting flames, crews are fighting very windy conditions.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Fire crews spent their Monday afternoon battling a fire at a farmhouse in southwestern Cass County.

Multiple agencies were called to the blaze, which happened along M-62 just north of the state line.

Firefighters on scene tell WNDU the winds and cold temperatures made their jobs even harder than normal.

Traffic was blocked in the area while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

