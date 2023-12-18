Concord Mall transforming into business park

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a bad year to be a mall Santa in Elkhart.

All the new owners of the old Concord Mall building want for Christmas is a new lease on life—or, in this case, seven new leases.

The former mall property is being converted into the Concord Business Park. It has been divided into seven sections that were listed as available for lease on the open market 12 days ago.

“This timeline is moving incredibly quickly. ICP (Industrial Commercial Properties) actually thinks that they’ll be able to have tenants within the coming year,” said Elkhart’s Asst. Director of Economic Development Kristen Smole told 16 News Now.

Smole says the new owner started work on the property the minute that they closed on the building.

Outside, the building has been painted white, and the awning over the main entrance has been removed. On the inside, behind a chain link fence and a big black curtain, crews carried out a mix of construction and destruction.

“It’s more of a combination of demolition and remediation,” Smole added. “Concord Mall is relatively old, so things like asbestos remediation and things like that need to take place during the demolition process.”

As a mall, the building had 60 storefronts. As the Concord Business Park, it will have seven separate tenants ranging in size from 36,000 to 78,000 square feet.

“M-1 is how it’s zoned. Light manufacturing, which basically means it won’t be incredibly loud, the truck traffic isn’t as hard, and we do regulate what can be done with each part of the site, where our heavy manufacturing are things that you think of that are lots of truck traffic, that are, that are loud, that might have a lots of different waste products coming from it,” said Smole.

Earlier this year, the city of Elkhart agreed to buy much of the old Pierre Moran Mall property in the hopes of redeveloping it. Smole says that the sale has yet to close.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.