AMC Elkhart 14 permanently closes doors

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - AMC Theatres says it has permanently closed its Elkhart location.

AMC confirms on its website that the movie theater on Cassopolis Street has closed its doors. Instead, viewers are directed to AMC’s nearest location in South Bend (AMC South Bend 16 at 450 W. Chippewa Avenue).

Residents will likely now have to drive to South Bend, Mishawaka, or Goshen to see first-release films.

It’s currently unclear why the movie theater on Cassopolis Street has closed its doors, but AMC confirms on its website that it is no longer open.(amctheatres.com)

