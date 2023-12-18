2nd Chance Pet: Timon

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - This week’s 2nd Chance Pet is a “Golden Bachelor” looking for love!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Timon!

Timon is a 10-year-old boy who is looking for a nice, quiet home to retire in. Stanton says he’s a sweetheart and a favorite among staff at the humane society.

To find out if Timon is a good fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Timon or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or just stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, head to humanesocietystjc.org.

