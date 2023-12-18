2 injured in Elkhart County shooting

(MGN)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A violent stretch in Michiana continues after police say two people were shot Sunday evening in Elkhart County.

Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 5:25 p.m. to the 52000 block of Oak Hills Drive, which is north of Middlebury and east of Bristol. When they arrived, they found two men, an 18-year-old and a 44-year-old, who had been shot.

Both men were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.

There’s no word at this time if any arrests were made. Officials say they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

