15-year-old boy detained after 16-year-old girl injured in shooting at University Park Mall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 15-year-old boy has been detained after a 16-year-old girl was injured in a shooting outside of University Park Mall on Sunday evening.

According to the Mishawaka Police Department, it happened around 6 p.m. in the parking lot on the west side of JCPenney. Officers were already inside the mall responding to an altercation when another call came in requesting an ambulance outside the mall.

When officers walked out into the parking lot, they found a 16-year-old girl lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Police say she was conscious and speaking to officers as she was taken to the hospital. The girl is reportedly in stable condition.

While investigating, police say they questioned a 15-year-old boy. He is currently being held at the Juvenile Justice Center on multiple charges.

Although police aren’t yet offering a lot of detail about the nature of the shooting, they say there isn’t any threat to the public.

“The detective bureau called in a handful of investigators, and they are talking with multiple people who we had spoken with on scene initially who were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting,” explained Sgt. Ryan Hiipakka of the Mishawaka Police Major Crimes Unit. “But from everything that we’re getting right now, this is kind of an isolated incident. It didn’t have anything to do with the altercation or individuals involved in the earlier call that officers were dispatched out here for. So, as far as anything going on with the public, there’s nothing that would lead us to believe that this is something that’s going to be a continuation or something that the public has to worry about.”

The Mishawaka Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation. Police say Simon Property Group, who owns University Park Mall, is cooperating with the investigation. Police also say those involved in the situation are cooperating.

Early indications are that this shooting is quite different from most of the incidents of gun violence that have taken place this past week here in Michiana. Prior to Sunday evening, there had been eight reported shootings over the last six days. This shooting, added with another shooting reported Sunday evening in Elkhart County, raises that number to 10 over the last seven days.

