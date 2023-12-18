15-year-old boy detained after 16-year-old girl injured in shooting at University Park Mall

By WNDU.com and Matt Gotsch
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 15-year-old boy has been detained after a 16-year-old girl was injured in a shooting outside of University Park Mall on Sunday evening.

According to the Mishawaka Police Department, it happened around 6 p.m. in the parking lot on the west side of JCPenney. Officers were already inside the mall responding to an altercation when another call came in requesting an ambulance outside the mall.

When officers walked out into the parking lot, they found a 16-year-old girl lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Police say she was conscious and speaking to officers as she was taken to the hospital. The girl is reportedly in stable condition.

While investigating, police say they questioned a 15-year-old boy. He is currently being held at the Juvenile Justice Center on multiple charges.

Although police aren’t yet offering a lot of detail about the nature of the shooting, they say there isn’t any threat to the public.

“The detective bureau called in a handful of investigators, and they are talking with multiple people who we had spoken with on scene initially who were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting,” explained Sgt. Ryan Hiipakka of the Mishawaka Police Major Crimes Unit. “But from everything that we’re getting right now, this is kind of an isolated incident. It didn’t have anything to do with the altercation or individuals involved in the earlier call that officers were dispatched out here for. So, as far as anything going on with the public, there’s nothing that would lead us to believe that this is something that’s going to be a continuation or something that the public has to worry about.”

The Mishawaka Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation. Police say Simon Property Group, who owns University Park Mall, is cooperating with the investigation. Police also say those involved in the situation are cooperating.

Early indications are that this shooting is quite different from most of the incidents of gun violence that have taken place this past week here in Michiana. Prior to Sunday evening, there had been eight reported shootings over the last six days. This shooting, added with another shooting reported Sunday evening in Elkhart County, raises that number to 10 over the last seven days.

Stay up to date on local news with WNDU on-air and online. Be sure to download the 16 News Now App and follow our YouTube page as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

Copper Rock Steakhouse at Four Winds Casino will be among the restaurants open on Christmas...

Looking to dine out on Christmas Day? These Michiana restaurants will be open

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WNDU.com
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune have put together a list of restaurants in Michiana that will be open on the big holiday.

Michiana Unsolved

Joseph Brown Jr.

Michiana Unsolved: The Murder of Joseph Brown Jr.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christine Karsten
A home invasion on a summer night in South Bend turned murder after two people were shot and one of them was killed.

News

A home invasion on a summer night in South Bend turned murder after two people were shot and...

Michiana Unsolved: The Murder of Joseph Brown Jr.

Updated: 2 hours ago
A home invasion on a summer night in South Bend turned murder after two people were shot and one of them was killed.

News

Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday evening to the 52000 block of Oak Hills...

2 injured in Elkhart County shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday evening to the 52000 block of Oak Hills Drive, which is north of Middlebury and east of Bristol.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Weather Day

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wind & lake effect snow to impact travel Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Most stay under 2″, but isolated areas will pick up 3-6″+ of snow by Tuesday AM

News

First Alert Weather Day

First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

What's Good

With generous help from the community, Santa Claus provided numerous gifts for around 150...

Elkhart Indiana Black Expo celebrates 10 years of feeding the community

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
The Elkhart chapter of the Indiana Black Expo expects they have fed 500 people yearly for the last ten years at the "Feed our Friends" holiday dinner & toy giveaway.

News

The Elkhart chapter of the Indiana Black Expo expects they have fed 500 people yearly for the...

Elkhart Indiana Black Expo celebrates 10 years of feeding the community

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Elkhart chapter of the Indiana Black Expo expects they have fed 500 people yearly for the last ten years at the "Feed our Friends" holiday dinner & toy giveaway.

News

Early indications are that this shooting is quite different from most of the incidents of gun...

Girl injured in shooting outside of University Park Mall

Updated: 13 hours ago
Early indications are that this shooting is quite different from most of the incidents of gun violence that have taken place this past week here in Michiana.

Crime

2 injured in Elkhart County shooting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday evening to the 52000 block of Oak Hills Drive, which is north of Middlebury and east of Bristol.