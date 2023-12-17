WATCH: South Bend police officer’s heroic actions help save child’s life

A South Bend police officer was in the right place at the right time earlier this week when he saved the life of a child in the department's lobby.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 16, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend police officer was in the right place at the right time earlier this week when he helped save the life of a child in the South Bend Police Department’s lobby.

According to a Facebook post from SBPD, Officer Brian Meador was finishing up some work at his desk when he heard a commotion in the lobby. He rushed over to see a panicked couple who said their young child needed help.

The couple was reportedly driving to the hospital when the child became unresponsive near the South Bend Police Department’s headquarters on Sample Street, so they rushed into the lobby for help.

That’s when Officer Meador grabbed the child and began chest compressions. Police say the child became responsive before medics arrived to the lobby.

The family tells police that the child is continuing to recover and that they’re grateful for Officer Meador’s quick actions.

Officer Brian Meador
Officer Brian Meador(South Bend Police Department)

Notre Dame men lose heartbreaker to Georgetown 72-68 in OT

By WNDU.com and The Associated Press
A comeback effort by the Notre Dame men’s basketball team against a former Big East rival came up short on Saturday.

