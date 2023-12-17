South Bend Symphony Orchestra brings Christmas spirit to Morris with ‘Home for the Holidays’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra celebrated the magic of the season this weekend with its “Home for the Holidays” show.

Beloved Christmas carols and memorable seasonal tunes filled the Morris Performing Arts Center with holiday spirit. This weekend’s shows also featured performances by the Michiana Festival Chorus and the Southold Dance Theater.

“It is beyond description the amount of talent that is in that room,” said one show attendee. “This beautiful Morris is just overflowing, bubbling with holiday spirit and talent, beauty, and such good will. I’ve come all the way here from near Chicago to be here today, and I’m so glad. It’s really been worth the trip.”

For the kids, Sunday’s show featured a “Brunch with Santa,” obviously with an appearance by the big man himself.

Show tickets started at $19, but anyone who brought a non-perishable food item to donate received a free ticket to a Masterworks Series concert in February.

