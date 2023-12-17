Notre Dame unveils statue of legendary women’s hoops coach Muffet McGraw

Legendary Irish women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw with her new statue.
Legendary Irish women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw with her new statue.(WNDU)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw is now cemented in history forever, as the university officially unveiled a statue of her on Sunday morning.

A special ceremony took place outside of Purcell Pavilion before the Notre Dame women tipped off against Purdue on Sunday afternoon.

McGraw is the first female coach at Notre Dame to have a statue in her honor. The statue for the legendary coach has been in the works since 2021.

McGraw became head coach at Notre Dame in 1987 and built the Irish into a national powerhouse. She led the Irish to nine Final Fours, seven championship game appearances, and two national championships in 2001 and 2018.

She retired after the 2019-2020 season after winning 848 games with the Fighting Irish. She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman leads players onto the field before the first half of an...

Notre Dame preparing young players for Sun Bowl amid opt outs, transfers

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Neill and WNDU.com
The Fighting Irish are going to be looking very different, especially on the offensive side of the ball, when they take the field in El Paso.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame men lose heartbreaker to Georgetown 72-68 in OT

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com and The Associated Press
A comeback effort by the Notre Dame men’s basketball team against a former Big East rival came up short on Saturday.

Notre Dame

Muffet McGraw statue to be unveiled on Sunday

Updated: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com and Jackson Neill
A special ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m. outside Purcell Pavilion just before the Notre Dame women take on the Purdue Boilermakers.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs for a touchdown against Stanford during the...

Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé declares for NFL Draft

Updated: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
The junior also said he will be skipping Notre Dame’s Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State.

Latest News

Notre Dame

FILE - Notre Dame's Joe Alt (76) blocks in an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C.,...

Notre Dame OT Joe Alt declares for NFL Draft

Updated: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST
|
By WNDU.com
The decision means Alt will not play in the team’s upcoming Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State.

Notre Dame

Duke's Riley Leonard throws during an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Durham,...

Former Duke QB Riley Leonard transferring to Notre Dame

Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Leonard, who was highly speculated as a Notre Dame target when he first entered the transfer portal, took to social media on Tuesday morning to announce his commitment to the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame defender Josh Ramsey, rear, tries to get around Clemson forward Alex Meinhard (15)...

Notre Dame men’s soccer falls to Clemson in national championship game

Updated: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com and Jackson Neill
The Irish came up short in their quest to win their second national title in program history.

Notre Dame

FILE - Notre Dame's Joe Alt (76) blocks in an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C.,...

4 Notre Dame football players named to AP All-American teams

Updated: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Two Irish players made the first team, while two more made the second team.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half...

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman opts out of Sun Bowl

Updated: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
The sixth-year college football veteran will skip the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft after he posted a lengthy goodbye video on Instagram.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football hires Mike Brown as new wide receivers coach

Updated: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
He comes to South Bend from Wisconsin, where he was the associate head coach and wide receivers coach this past season.