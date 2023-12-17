Notre Dame unveils statue of legendary women’s hoops coach Muffet McGraw

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw is now cemented in history forever, as the university officially unveiled a statue of her on Sunday morning.

A special ceremony took place outside of Purcell Pavilion before the Notre Dame women tipped off against Purdue on Sunday afternoon.

McGraw is the first female coach at Notre Dame to have a statue in her honor. The statue for the legendary coach has been in the works since 2021.

McGraw became head coach at Notre Dame in 1987 and built the Irish into a national powerhouse. She led the Irish to nine Final Fours, seven championship game appearances, and two national championships in 2001 and 2018.

She retired after the 2019-2020 season after winning 848 games with the Fighting Irish. She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

