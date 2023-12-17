Notre Dame preparing young players for Sun Bowl amid opt outs, transfers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is turning its attention to getting ready for its upcoming matchup against Oregon State in the Sun Bowl amid a lot of moving parts in the last few weeks.

The Fighting Irish are going to be looking very different, especially on the offensive side of the ball, as quarterback Sam Hartman and running back Audric Estimé have both opted out to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Notre Dame had four wide receivers enter the transfer portal.

This means a bunch of young players will get their best opportunities yet in El Paso on Dec. 29.

“First, it took figuring out who actually would be available,” explained Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. “Who’s going to play in the game? It’s a great opportunity. It’s a great opportunity for our players, a great opportunity for our coaches to continue to develop, which we know is going to be the future of our offense in our program.

“But also, we have to be creative,” he continued. “You have some news guys in there that haven’t had a whole bunch of experience. We can’t expect them to do what the guys that had two to three years of starting experience to do. It’s a challenge for us to create a game plan that helps our guys play fast. But it’s also a great opportunity for them to continue to develop and get some real meaningful action.”

The Irish were ranked No. 16 in the final College Football Playoff poll (No. 15 AP), while the Beavers are No. 19 (No. 21 AP).

Kickoff for the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29 is slated for 2 p.m. EST on CBS.

