No. 14 Irish rout Purdue 76-39 after unveiling statue of McGraw

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/AP) - A memorable Sunday at Purcell Pavilion began with the honoring of a Notre Dame legend and ended with the drubbing of an in-state rival.

After the university unveiled a statue of former women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw outside the arena, the No. 14 Fighting Irish dominated Purdue 76-39 inside the arena.

Star freshman Hannah Hidalgo had 23 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals and even threw in a blocked shot for the Fighting Irish (8-1), who have won eight straight. Maddy Westbeld added 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Nat Marshall continued her stellar play off the bench with 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Westbeld had a pair of layups as the Irish scored the first 11 points of the game while the Boilermakers (6-5) were missing their first five shots and turning the ball over five times before Ellis hit a jumper midway through the first quarter.

It was 20-11 after one quarter and Marshall and Westbeld combined for a 10-0 run in the second quarter to push the lead to 33-13. It was 35-18 at the break.

Marshall and Westbeld then combined for the first eight points of the third quarter when Notre Dame outscored the Boilermakers 26-7 for a 61-25 lead. Hidalgo started a 16-0 run with a three-point play and scored seven points in the surge that had the lead at 38.

Notre Dame finished at 51% despite going 3 of 11 on 3-pointers. On defense, the Irish held Purdue to 25% shooting and forced 21 turnovers.

The rivals, whose arenas are 111 miles apart, had not met in six years and Purdue was the opponent when McGraw’s team won the national title in 2001, a 68-66 victory in St. Louis.

McGraw retired in 2020 after winning 848 games at Notre Dame. She led the Fighting Irish to nine trips Final Four Trips, seven national championship game appearances, and two national championships in 2001 and 2018.

Notre Dame plays at home again on Thursday against Western Michigan. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

