Gin Blossoms to perform at Silver Creek Event Center in March

A photo of the band Gin Blossoms.
A photo of the band Gin Blossoms.(The Eric Group)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - Hey, jealousy could be on the rise if tickets sell out to the Gin Blossoms concert in March!

The Arizona-based alternative rock band will be taking the stage at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on March 16 at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $45 on Ticketmaster.

The band, which was formed in ‘87, saw mainstream success in the ‘90s by blending together pop, melodic rock, folk and country elements before breaking up and reuniting in the early 2000s.

The Silver Creek Event Center is located at 11111 Wilson Rd.

