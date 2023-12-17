FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake Effect Snow Expected For Michiana Monday

TONIGHT: Showers will linger into the overnight with rain moving out by sunrise, with accumulations of a quarter to half inch in total. Low 42F. Winds S 5. Rain chances near 100%.

TOMORROW: Another soggy and cloudy start to the day with overcast conditions all day long with a few pop up showers getting the ground wet. High 47F. Winds SW 5-10. Rain chances around 20%.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY: Lake effect snow to move in early in the morning, with accumulations first struggling with temps above freezing, but temps will begin to fall into the late morning, causing snow to begin to stick. Noon hour could be impacted and the evening commute WILL be impacted by accumulating snow on roads. Winds will also pose a threat as gusts from the NW could reach 40 mph making travel treacherous, especially in the afternoon when snow will likely be falling the heaviest and near whiteout or blizzard conditions could be seen. Try to avoid driving in the second half of the day, if possible. Morning temps around 35F, falling to 31F in the afternoon. Winds NW 20-30, gusting to 40 mph. Snow chances 80%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the snow ends late Monday, the clouds will partially break and bring pleasant conditions once again with temps back in the 40s by Wednesday. A rain shower or two could occur on Friday, with continuing warming in the weekend with rainy conditions possible by Christmas.

