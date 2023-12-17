TONIGHT: Mild conditions ahead of the lake effect, with temps falling as NW winds begin to take over. First flakes could pop up as early as 5 am with accumulations later in the morning. Morning temps around 35F. Winds turning NW 10-15 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake Effect Snow Arriving Tomorrow (WNDU)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY: Rain showers develop late overnight and transition to snow early in the morning. Accumulations first struggling with temps above freezing, but temps will fall into the mid to late morning, causing snow to begin to stick. Noon hour could be impacted and the evening commute WILL be impacted by accumulating snow on roads. Winds will also pose a threat as gusts from the NW could reach 40+ mph making travel treacherous, especially in the afternoon when snow will likely be falling the heaviest and near whiteout or blizzard conditions could be seen. Try to avoid driving in the second half of the day, if possible. Afternoon temps around 29F. Winds NW 20-30, gusting to 40+ mph. Snow chances 80% with totals ranging from 1-4″, with isolated areas getting six or more inches of snow.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the snow ends overnight Monday, the clouds will partially break and bring pleasant conditions once again with temps back in the 40s by Wednesday. A rain shower or two could occur on Friday, with continuing warming in the weekend with rainy conditions possible by Christmas.

