South Bend Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Home for the Holidays’ this weekend

The show features beloved Christmas carols and memorable seasonal tunes that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit!
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A heartwarming holiday tradition returns to South Bend this weekend, as the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, accompanied by the Michiana Festival Chorus, presents “Home for the Holidays!”

The show features beloved Christmas carols and memorable seasonal tunes that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit!

Justus Zimmerman, executive director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, and concert master Jameson Cooper joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us what you can expect this year. You can watch their full conversation with Felicia Michelle in the video above!

The shows will take place at the Morris Performing Arts Center (211 N Michigan Street, South Bend) on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. EST and 2:30 p.m. EST.

To purchase your tickets, head to morriscenter.org or southbendsymphony.org.

