Santa visits the River Valley Farmers Market

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jolly old St. Nick and his reindeer goat “polka-dotty” made a stop at the River Valley Farmers Market in South Bend on Saturday to greet shoppers!

There were dozens of vendors with goods like organic produce, handmade jewelry and candles. Families got the chance to take pictures with Santa and pet “polka-dotty,” along with making arts and crafts.

Rebecca Miller, coordinator and vendor, shared a bit of the history of how the farmers market started.

“We’re into our fifth year now, and we started right before COVID started, so there has been a bit of a challenge,” Miller said. “But over the past year, we have grown quite a bit. We have got a lot more vendors in here. We are very full right now, but always room to squeeze a few more in if anyone is interested, but our requirements are what people are growing, baking, and making themselves.”

The River Valley Farmers Market is inside the Commerce Center and open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

