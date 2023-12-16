Santa and his helpers bring Christmas cheer to MSP Niles Post

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Santa made another stop in Michiana on Saturday but left his reindeer outside.

Santa went to visit some of his helpers at the Michigan State Police Niles Post! Families brought their kids to the Niles law enforcement complex to meet and talk to Santa.

Kids were able to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas and then got to pick from hundreds of different toys.

Santa’s head elf, Holly Higgs, told WNDU what Saturday’s event was all about.

“Talk to the community in a noncriminal fashion just to let them see we are people, too, and just give back to the community in a fun way,” said Higgs, a community service trooper for MSP. “We want to show that we help Santa sometimes and draw kids in. We got all of these toys donated by First Responders Children’s Foundation to be able to give back to the community. And of course, with police officers it would not be fit without donuts, and they were donated by the Dunkin Donuts in Niles.”

Don’t forget kids, Christmas is nine days away, so get those cookies and milk ready!

