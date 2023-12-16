Pet Vet: Meibomian Tumors and Sebaceous Adenomas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a topic that concerns many pet owners, wart like growths that occur on the skin or eyelids of their dogs.

Those bumps can be quite a bother, but understanding and dealing with the growths can bring your pet needed comfort. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning with expert advice on recognizing, managing, and preventing these growths.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.