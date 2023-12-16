Advertise With Us

One person injured in Saturday morning shooting in South Bend

Police responded to the scene in the 700 block of North Cleveland Ave around 4 A.M. Saturday.
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting in South Bend Saturday Morning.

Police responded to the scene in the 700 block of North Cleveland Ave around 4 A.M. When they arrived, they found one victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. At this time the Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

This shooting comes on the heels of an already violent week in Michiana, as this Saturday morning shooting is the eighth shooting to take place over the last six days.

