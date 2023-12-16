Notre Dame men lose heartbreaker to Georgetown 72-68 in OT

By WNDU.com and The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A comeback effort by the Notre Dame men’s basketball team came up short on Saturday, as the Irish lost a heartbreaker to former Big East rival Georgetown.

The Fighting Irish (4-6) rallied down nine against the Hoyas (7-4) in the second half to take a lead with eight seconds remaining. However, the Hoyas got the tying basket with 1.2 seconds left before winning it in overtime 72-68.

“I thought our discipline let us down,” said Irish head coach Micah Shrewsberry after the game. “(Georgetown) hit two 3s in overtime — those were discipline. They had nothing to do with what they did. It was all us. Notre Dame can’t beat Notre Dame, and Notre Dame beat Notre Dame in overtime.”

Markus Burton scored all six of Notre Dame’s points in overtime and led the Irish with 17 points, although he was 6-of-20 from the field. Julian Roper II and J.R. Konieczny added 13 points each and Braeden Shrewsberry had 10 points.

It was the first meeting between Notre Dame and Georgetown since Jan. 21, 2013. The Hoyas lead the series 17-13.

Notre Dame plays the second game of a six-game homestand against The Citadel on Tuesday. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion is set for 6 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

