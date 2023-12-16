Nearly 3,000 wreaths placed on graves at Mishawaka’s Fairview Cemetery

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - For decades, Wreaths Across America has organized a momentous tribute to service members at military cemeteries nationwide. The event brings out millions of volunteers who seek to place a wreath at every headstone.

Arlington National Cemetery is the hub intersection for the big event, but it also takes place right here at home in Michiana.

Mishawaka’s Fairview Cemetery was among the 4,200 locations taking part in Wreaths Across America on this gray December afternoon. A large contingent of volunteers participated in Saturday’s ceremony, counting themselves as part of the more than 3 million volunteers taking part nationwide.

This event has grown with each passing year, providing an opportunity for communities to gather during the busiest time of year to pause — if only for a moment — and honor the brave men and women who sacrificed for our country.

Wreaths Across America has become something of a mid-December Memorial Day when we can reflect on the freedom we enjoy because of those who served.

Nationwide, a third of the Wreaths Across America volunteers are children. Cub Scout Dylan Gryp is clear-eyed about the importance of remembering and honoring those who served our country.

“They fought for our freedom and our country, keeping our country safe,” Gryp says. “No matter what the circumstance, they always went in and tried to fight for our freedom so we could have a better life.”

Marine Corps Veteran Betty Paige Keranen plays a key role in organizing the event here at Fairview Cemetery. Her passion for Wreaths Across America is heartfelt.

“As a Marine, it’s important for me to have people come out and remember and honor our veterans, but as a mother I also enjoy the aspect of Wreaths Across America because it offers an amazing platform to teach our younger generation about the value of freedom,” she said.

The nearly 3,000 wreaths placed on the graves at Fairview don’t appear by magic. They have to be purchased by volunteers and contributors.

“None of these wreaths are actually free,” Keranen explained. “They don’t get sent from Arlington. We actually spend all year sponsoring and raising money for them. They’re $17 apiece.

“Right now, we have a match program,” she added. “For every wreath that comes in from now to Jan. 16, we’ll actually get matched by our national organization.”

And Keranen is hopeful more of us will contribute to Wreaths Across America over the next month. For more information, click here.

