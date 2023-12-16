Advertise With Us

Monroe Circle Community Center hosts 8th annual Christmas Store

The goal is to give local families who may be having a tough time during the holidays to purchase Christmas gifts.
By Natacha Casal
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A ministry of Granger Community Church hosted a unique opportunity at the Christmas store at the Monroe Circle Community Center this weekend.

This year marks the event’s eighth year. The goal is to give local families who may be having a tough time during the holidays to purchase Christmas gifts.

Gift costs are offset by 90% (for example, a $30 gift will cost $3), and shoppers could spend up to $5 per child.

If you pre-registered for the store, you will receive a designated time slot. If you are not pre-registered, you are welcome to wait in line to shop on a first-come, first-serve basis. For those who are waiting, there will be warm snacks, fellowship, and Christmas music.

Research shows that a small investment by a parent or grandparent restores dignity, honor, and the joy of giving a gift to their child/grandchild.

“So it’s $5 per child, what those $5 does is give each child the equivalent of $75 worth of toys, and we will utilize that money to reinvest into our food pantry,” said Will Meyers, director of the Monroe Circle Community Center. “We have 128 unique individuals who have volunteered their time to set this event up and carry it out. Some of the stories that we have heard from people coming through have found toys that they can provide for their kids and grandkids, it’s just really good to hear people appreciate the smallest little gesture of kindness.”

The Granger Rotary, Above All Chiropractic, South Bend Re-entry Center and several groups from the Granger Community Church provided funds and gifts to support the Christmas store.

