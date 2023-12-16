Advertise With Us

Mexican restaurant Barrio to open location on Eddy Street

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Eddy Street Commons will be getting a new Mexican restaurant!

The restaurant Barrio will open on the corner of Eddy and Napoleon streets, next to Brothers Bar & Grill. The restaurant says it has traditional Mexican food with American influences and offers a wide selection of tacos, tequila, and whiskey.

Barrio has locations across six states, from upper Michigan all the way down to Florida. This restaurant will be the first Indiana location.

The new business is hoping to be open by next summer at the latest.

