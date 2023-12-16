Advertise With Us

Mayim Bialik not returning as co-host of syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’

Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the...
Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mayim Bialik posted to her social media accounts Friday that she will not be returning as co-host of the syndicated version of “Jeopardy!”

Bialik said she had been informed by Sony, the company that owns the popular game show, that she would no longer be hosting.

“For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you,” she wrote.

Bialik had decided not to host the last week of the show’s 39th season earlier this year in solidarity with those taking part in the strikes in the entertainment industry, which have since been resolved. She has not been seen on the show since.

Her co-host, Ken Jennings, took over full-time hosting duties on both the syndicated and primetime versions of the show. Bialik did not address whether she would be returning to the latter.

Both Bialik and Jennings have been nominated for an Emmy award for their hosting.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Wall
Man arrested after 2 killed in shooting outside of Elkhart sports bar
$1M worth of equipment saved in Elkhart County barn fire
A photo of the scene provided by Melissa Stephens.
1 injured in Beale Street shooting
Violent week in Michiana sees 7 shootings in last 5 days
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Light showers this weekend. Snowfalkes next week

Latest News

Shaker Heights City Council allowed an officer to purchase his longtime K-9 partner Igor after...
‘Truly grateful’: City council allows officer to purchase his beloved K-9 partner
A special ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m. outside Purcell Pavilion just before the...
Muffet McGraw statue to be unveiled on Sunday
More than 115 million Americans are expected to travel between now and the end of the year,...
Hitting the road for the holidays? Here’s some advice from fellow drivers
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry