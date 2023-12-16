Kids are visionaries behind a Christmas light display in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana this holiday season? How about an illuminating experience for those who love Christmas, while helping those who are less fortunate in our community.

The Blasko family, of Mishawaka, created a Christmas light display outside of their home on Panda Court, just off of Day Road.

The interactive attraction is drawing thousands of people.

Adeline and Elliott sketched the design on paper before bringing it to life.

“We start making it in August and then we start putting it up at the end of August. So, about three months...It takes a ton of work. Like we go from my birthday straight to Christmas lights,” said Elliott.

“It’s just so cool to see like peoples’ smiles like when they walk through the display and see like I helped create this and it’s like the best feeling ever,” said Adeline.

The Blasko’s have been doing this for the past nine years and each year it keeps getting bigger and bigger.

“It’s a huge accomplishment because that’s our main goal: to make everybody smile,” said Elliott.

While checking out the display, be sure to make a monetary donation or bring hats and gloves to help the Center for the Homeless.

The Blasko family said it is all about giving back, while making Christmas a little brighter for those in our community.

The display goes through Christmas Eve.

