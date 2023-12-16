Hitting the road for the holidays? Here’s some advice from fellow drivers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This holiday travel season is shaping up to be one of the busiest.

According to AAA, the number of Americans expected to travel between now and the end of the year will surpass 115 million. About 7.5 million of those travelers will take to the air, which leaves about 108 million on the roads.

If you’re driving to your holiday destination, one thing you have in your corner is the price of gas. A Speedway on the south side of South Bend (1110 E. Ireland Road, across the street from JR Fox and Burger King) was pumping fossil fuel for a mere $2.69 per gallon on Friday.

So, fill er’ up, and then heed the advice of some seasoned holiday travelers.

“I would say, plan your trip early,” said Keith Meola, who is driving all the way to Florida. “Maybe head out early. Make sure your vehicle’s tuned up, gas is in the car, tires are well. Kind of all those things Motor Vehicles tells you to do for holiday travel.”

Brian Hall, who will be going down to Texas and Arkansas for Christmas to visit family, agrees with Keith.

“Leave early,” he said. “Leave plenty of time and don’t take any chances.”

But not everybody’s traveling this holiday season. We met James Fine, who’s staying home for Christmas and hanging out with his dog, Lena. This Vietnam veteran offers the kind of advice you’d expect from a gentleman who is tight with a tiny 18-year-old show dog.

“Basically, just be courteous to other drivers and you’ll have the same to you, and just watch what you’re doing,” James suggested.

Again and again, we heard drivers say they are committed to driving as opposed to flying, with a handful mentioning the memory of last December when Southwest Airlines cancelled roughly 17,000 flights in a 10-day span.

That disastrous stretch last December when so many flights were cancelled continues to inform our travel decisions.

