Advertise With Us

Elkhart eyes two low-income housing developments

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart is addressing a shortage of affordable, quality housing.

Two low-income housing developments are planned on Sterling Avenue and on East Street in Elkhart. The Sterling site will have 44 one and three-bedroom units, including some set aside for residents with disabilities.

East Street will have 48 two and three-bedroom units available, with 12 units at market rate.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson says the city has jobs, and he wants people to be able to live where they work.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Violent week in Michiana sees 7 shootings in last 5 days
Christian Wall
Man arrested after 2 killed in shooting outside of Elkhart sports bar
A photo of the scene provided by Melissa Stephens.
1 killed in Beale Street shooting
First Alert Weather: Rainy Saturday, Accumulating Snow Possible Monday
First Alert Weather: Rainy Saturday, Accumulating Snow Possible Monday

Latest News

Kids are visionaries behind a Christmas light display in Mishawaka
Kids are visionaries behind a Christmas light display in Mishawaka
First Alert Weather: Rainy Saturday, Accumulating Snow Possible Monday
First Alert Weather: Rainy Saturday, Accumulating Snow Possible Monday
First Alert Weather: Rainy Saturday, Accumulating Snow Possible Monday
First Alert Weather: Rainy Saturday, Accumulating Snow Possible Monday
Fire & Ice Festival headed to downtown Goshen in January