Elkhart eyes two low-income housing developments

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart is addressing a shortage of affordable, quality housing.

Two low-income housing developments are planned on Sterling Avenue and on East Street in Elkhart. The Sterling site will have 44 one and three-bedroom units, including some set aside for residents with disabilities.

East Street will have 48 two and three-bedroom units available, with 12 units at market rate.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson says the city has jobs, and he wants people to be able to live where they work.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.