Chick-fil-A restaurant opening in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of Elkhart could be getting its very own Chick-fil-A!

A zoning meeting was held on Thursday to discuss the addition of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in the 2700 block of Cassopolis Street. Officials with the company say they are eager to get started and are actively working through the approval process.

“While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing our first restaurant in Elkhart. We look forward to working through the approval process and are excited by the prospect of joining the community. Each locally owned and operated restaurant creates 80 – 120 jobs in the area. We look forward to the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement to 16 News Now.

Chick-fil-A has restaurants throughout Michiana in South Bend, Mishawaka, Portage, and soon, the Benton Township area.

