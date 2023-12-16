Advertise With Us

Chick-fil-A restaurant opening in Elkhart

(Erin Pellet)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of Elkhart could be getting its very own Chick-fil-A!

A zoning meeting was held on Thursday to discuss the addition of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in the 2700 block of Cassopolis Street. Officials with the company say they are eager to get started and are actively working through the approval process.

“While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing our first restaurant in Elkhart. We look forward to working through the approval process and are excited by the prospect of joining the community. Each locally owned and operated restaurant creates 80 – 120 jobs in the area. We look forward to the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement to 16 News Now.

Chick-fil-A has restaurants throughout Michiana in South Bend, Mishawaka, Portage, and soon, the Benton Township area.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Wall
Man arrested after 2 killed in shooting outside of Elkhart sports bar
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
$1M worth of equipment saved in Elkhart County barn fire
A photo of the scene provided by Melissa Stephens.
1 killed in Beale Street shooting
Violent week in Michiana sees 7 shootings in last 5 days

Latest News

A special ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m. outside Purcell Pavilion just before the...
Muffet McGraw statue to be unveiled on Sunday
More than 115 million Americans are expected to travel between now and the end of the year,...
Hitting the road for the holidays? Here’s some advice from fellow drivers
More than 115 million Americans are expected to travel between now and the end of the year,...
Hitting the road for the holidays? Here’s some advice from fellow drivers
Three Indiana families will be receiving a Habitat for Humanity home!
3 families to receive keys for new Habitat for Humanity homes