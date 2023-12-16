1 injured in Saturday morning shooting in South Bend

Police responded to the scene in the 700 block of N. Cleveland Ave around 4 a.m. Saturday.
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after police say they were shot in South Bend early Saturday Morning.

Police were called around 4 a.m. to the 700 block of N. Cleveland Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

This shooting comes on the heels of an already violent week in Michiana, as this Saturday morning shooting is the eighth shooting to take place over the last six days.

