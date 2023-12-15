Westville Correctional Facility employee accused of smuggling synthetic marijuana into prison in her wig

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - An employee at Westville Correctional Facility is accused of trying to smuggle synthetic marijuana cigarettes into the prison in her wig, according to court documents.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Elizabeth Malstaff, 62, of LaPorte is charged in LaPorte Circuit Court with Level 5 felony trafficking with an inmate.

Prosecutors claim in court filings that Malstaff, a program coordinator at the prison, raised the suspicions of prison security officers when they felt a “hard object” between her legs during a pat down search on Dec. 7 at the main gate. She then allegedly told officers the object was two pads taped together to absorb urine because the medication she takes caused her to lose control of her bladder.

According to court documents, Malstaff wouldn’t grant permission for a strip search and body scan (like an X-Ray) despite being told that prison employees are required to comply with those requests. However, prosecutors say she was forced to remove her undergarments three hours later after prison security obtained a search warrant.

Court documents say there was no contraband found in a maxi pad that was found during the search, but then security officers asked her to remove the wig on the top of her head. As she was removing her wig, she allegedly giggled and told security officers “it’s all there.”

Police say the wig contained 59 synthetic marijuana cigarettes along with rolling papers.

Malstaff then allegedly asked if her arrest would have any impact on her retirement benefits, as she was planning to retire soon. She was reportedly told to contact an advisor with the Indiana Department of Correction to have her concerns addressed.

According to the Tribune, Malstaff was held in the LaPorte County Jail until posting $1,500 bond on Tuesday. She could face anywhere from a one- to six-year sentence if convicted.

