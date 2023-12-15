Westville Correctional Facility employee accused of smuggling synthetic marijuana into prison in her wig

Elizabeth Malstaff
Elizabeth Malstaff(LaPorte County Sheriff's Office)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - An employee at Westville Correctional Facility is accused of trying to smuggle synthetic marijuana cigarettes into the prison in her wig, according to court documents.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Elizabeth Malstaff, 62, of LaPorte is charged in LaPorte Circuit Court with Level 5 felony trafficking with an inmate.

Prosecutors claim in court filings that Malstaff, a program coordinator at the prison, raised the suspicions of prison security officers when they felt a “hard object” between her legs during a pat down search on Dec. 7 at the main gate. She then allegedly told officers the object was two pads taped together to absorb urine because the medication she takes caused her to lose control of her bladder.

According to court documents, Malstaff wouldn’t grant permission for a strip search and body scan (like an X-Ray) despite being told that prison employees are required to comply with those requests. However, prosecutors say she was forced to remove her undergarments three hours later  after prison security obtained a search warrant.

Court documents say there was no contraband found in a maxi pad that was found during the search, but then security officers asked her to remove the wig on the top of her head. As she was removing her wig, she allegedly giggled and told security officers “it’s all there.”

Police say the wig contained 59 synthetic marijuana cigarettes along with rolling papers.

Malstaff then allegedly asked if her arrest would have any impact on her retirement benefits, as she was planning to retire soon. She was reportedly told to contact an advisor with the Indiana Department of Correction to have her concerns addressed.

According to the Tribune, Malstaff was held in the LaPorte County Jail until posting $1,500 bond on Tuesday. She could face anywhere from a one- to six-year sentence if convicted.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Police called to shooting on South Bend’s northwest side

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WNDU.com
The South Bend Police Department is responding to a shooting in a neighborhood south of Angela Boulevard near Portage Avenue.

Business

Puffcorn flying off shelves at All Things Snacks in Elkhart

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Christine Karsten and WNDU.com
It’s like popcorn, but without the kernels. And right now, the store has more than 40 flavors.

News

Puffcorn flying off shelves at All Things Snacks in Elkhart

Puffcorn flying off shelves at All Things Snacks in Elkhart

Updated: 43 minutes ago
It’s like popcorn, but without the kernels. And right now, the store has more than 40 flavors.

News

The junior also said he will be skipping Notre Dame’s Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State.

Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé declares for NFL Draft

Updated: 2 hours ago
The junior also said he will be skipping Notre Dame’s Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State.

Latest News

News

The event originally started back in 2017 with just around 200,000 lights and has continued to...

Wellfield Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights help support non-profits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Non-profits from all around the area have partnered with Wellfield Botanic Gardens to brin back the 'Giving Tree' project. Members of the non-profits will come out too the garden and volunteer, receiving a donated portion of the ticket sales!

News

Wellfield Holiday lights help give back to the community

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Light showers this weekend. Snowfalkes next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Rainfall amounts will stay under 0.25″ this weekend.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

1 injured in Beale Street shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Foster teens, young adults celebrate the holidays with big party

Michiana foster teens, young adults celebrate the holidays with big party

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Young adults transitioning out of foster care gathered at the St. Joe County Public Library in South Bend Thursday night for a big holiday celebration.