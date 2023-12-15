Wellfield Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights help support non-profits

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Wellfield Botanic Gardens has brought back one of its more popular events of the year, for the 7th annual Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights.

Wellfield’s 36 acres were transformed into a light spectacle, with over 1.4 million lights on display throughout the garden grounds.

The event originally started back in 2017 with just around 200,000 lights and has continued to grow each year.

Some of the classic displays that you can check out is the ‘Rain Tree’, the ‘Deep Blue’ English Cottage Garden, and the Floating Trees!

There are even some new features that are being showcased like the Children’s Garden lighting, including the Tiki Hut and Tree House.

It’s an event created for the community that shows so much support to Wellfield.

And since the creation of the Holiday Light display, Wellfield has always been about giving right back to the community. That’s why the garden started the ‘Giving Tree’ Project.

Non-profits from all around the area like the Elkhart Humane Society, Center for Community Justice, The Elkhart County Symphony Association, and more come to decorate an evergreen tree. Members of the non-profits will come out too the garden and volunteer. With each organization receiving a donated portion of the ticket sales on its designated night

“Were a non for profit,” said Executive Director of Wellfield Eric Garton. “We know that working together with others not for profits is a great way to help grow community which is a part of our mission. And what better way than to help other non for profits, especially this time of year when so many more organizations need that exposure. And they don’t have that opportunity to have this many people come through and see. This also helps us fulfill our mission and it makes a lot of great connections throughout the community that we can partner with throughout the year.”

The Holiday Lights are open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the following dates through December: 15-16-17, 20-21-22-23. 26 & 27

To purchase tickets for the Holiday Lights click here.

