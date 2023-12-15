Violent week in Michiana sees 7 shootings in last 5 days

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A violent week in Michiana continues after two people were shot late Friday morning in a neighborhood on the South Bend’s northwest side.

Officers were called around 11:20 a.m. to the area of Hudson Avenue and Woodward Avenue, which is south of Angela Boulevard near Portage Avenue.

When they arrived, they found two people in the alleyway between Woodward and Portage suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Neighbors tell 16 News Now that a man and a woman were shot. They also said it sounded like automatic gunfire, and then they heard screaming.

This marks the seventh shooting this week in Michiana, with at least nine victims either injured or killed.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this shooting, which happened roughly half a mile away from another shooting Thursday night on Beale Street.

Friday morning’s shooting is the fifth reported shooting in South Bend in the last five days. In addition to Thursday’s shooting on Beale Street, there were two shootings reported within roughly 10 minutes of each other early Monday morning, and there was another shooting reported on Poland Street later that night.

WNDU spoke with former South Bend Police Division Chief and current Memorial Hospital community trauma Liaison Lynn Coleman about all the violence this week and the toll it’s taking on hospital staff, loved ones, and the community as a whole.

“And we have to realize that actions that we have; when we pull our little (gun) and shoot somebody, it affects more than just the two people involved, and it’s not a game,” said Lynn Coleman, community trauma liaison at Memorial Hospital. “Once you do that, you can’t push reset and start over. And it’s time to stop.

“For those that are out there that are involved in gangs and doing stuff and making bad decisions, I plead to them today to please consider the lives that they are affecting in a negative way, and find a better way, a different way, to solve your conflicts,” Coleman added. “Find different people to hang out with, different places to go, different things to do, and if you’re in a situation that might be violent to you or someone else, get out of there and go find something else to do. And if you know someone involved, tell somebody, report it, let somebody know. If we don’t say anything, we’re part of the problem, and so, we have to fix this. We cannot allow this to go on and on, every week, every other week, we’re in front of cameras saying, ‘enough is enough,’ well we know enough is enough; it’s time to stop it.”

When you include the city of Elkhart, there have been seven reported shootings in Michiana this week. A man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday night while two people were killed in a shooting outside of Galley Sports Pub early Thursday morning.

Dr. Erin Clark, medical director of the ER at Memorial Hospital, stopped by WNDU to discuss how medical professionals respond to these gruesome events.

