Advertise With Us

Unified Civic Monument plans take shape in Berrien County

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Something monumental is close to happening in Michiana.

Something designed to further unify the cities of St. Joseph and Benton Harbor.

It’s a public art project that calls for the creation of two landmark monuments honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

In Benton Harbor, plans call for a monument entitled A Seat at The Table, with Dr. King at the head of the table and an African-American boy pushing up a chair.

The vision in St. Joseph shows Dr. King standing on the mountaintop as two young girls, one white and one black, release doves.

The two monuments would lie at each end of a mile-and-a-half Unity Trail that passes over two rivers that long divided the two cities.

In this case, a man known for saying so many great things will let others do the talking.

“It’s not just something pretty to look at, or say, oh look there’s Martin. There’s a legacy behind that, and when you begin to have conversation, to say what, what was the artist thinking, or what was the visionaries thinking,  When they hear the story, and the stories behind why that piece of art is there,it’s putting something, engraining something in that individual, whatever the age, and certainly whatever the skin tone is,” said Sharon Brown with Unified Civic Monuments Project.

Brown says the project has already brought the two communities closer together in terms of those who served on the monument committee who feel there’s a shortage of cultural art in the area.

“This monument is representing the legacy behind the man. That’s what it’s doing and for us to be reminded when we feel lost, and when we feel the George Floyd’s and other situations come along,” Sharon Brown explained.

Her husband, Emanuel Brown, also worked on the project. “We can stand here today and we can say, ‘Oh, the monuments are coming.’ It’s such a wonderful design, it’s going to be great, but when we’re gone, those plazas will still be there, and so generations of children are not yet born will drive by or walk by and say Mom, Dad, what’s this, and an explanation will have to be told.”

The project is now listed on the crowdfunding site Patronicity. If the committee can raise $50,000 by Feb. 15, the state of Michigan will match that amount, and the project fundraising goal will have been met.

Projects | Unified Civic Monuments Project | Patronicity

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Wall
Man arrested after 2 killed in shooting outside of Elkhart sports bar
$1M worth of equipment saved in Elkhart County barn fire
A photo of the scene provided by Melissa Stephens.
1 injured in Beale Street shooting
2 injured in Friday morning shooting on South Bend’s northwest side
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Light showers this weekend. Snowfalkes next week

Latest News

Michiana sees 7 shootings in 5 days
Memorial Hospital ER director gives different perspective amid violent week in Michiana
Memorial Hospital ER director gives different perspective amid violent week in Michiana
Medical Moment: Alternative to spinal fusion helping some patients
Lisa Koch
Michigan City police searching for missing 63-year-old woman
Mentone man arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material