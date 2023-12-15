Unified Civic Monument plans take shape in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Something monumental is close to happening in Michiana.

Something designed to further unify the cities of St. Joseph and Benton Harbor.

It’s a public art project that calls for the creation of two landmark monuments honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

In Benton Harbor, plans call for a monument entitled A Seat at The Table, with Dr. King at the head of the table and an African-American boy pushing up a chair.

The vision in St. Joseph shows Dr. King standing on the mountaintop as two young girls, one white and one black, release doves.

The two monuments would lie at each end of a mile-and-a-half Unity Trail that passes over two rivers that long divided the two cities.

In this case, a man known for saying so many great things will let others do the talking.

“It’s not just something pretty to look at, or say, oh look there’s Martin. There’s a legacy behind that, and when you begin to have conversation, to say what, what was the artist thinking, or what was the visionaries thinking, When they hear the story, and the stories behind why that piece of art is there,it’s putting something, engraining something in that individual, whatever the age, and certainly whatever the skin tone is,” said Sharon Brown with Unified Civic Monuments Project.

Brown says the project has already brought the two communities closer together in terms of those who served on the monument committee who feel there’s a shortage of cultural art in the area.

“This monument is representing the legacy behind the man. That’s what it’s doing and for us to be reminded when we feel lost, and when we feel the George Floyd’s and other situations come along,” Sharon Brown explained.

Her husband, Emanuel Brown, also worked on the project. “We can stand here today and we can say, ‘Oh, the monuments are coming.’ It’s such a wonderful design, it’s going to be great, but when we’re gone, those plazas will still be there, and so generations of children are not yet born will drive by or walk by and say Mom, Dad, what’s this, and an explanation will have to be told.”

The project is now listed on the crowdfunding site Patronicity. If the committee can raise $50,000 by Feb. 15, the state of Michigan will match that amount, and the project fundraising goal will have been met.

