Tutu’s Once in a Blue Moon serving as ‘healing station’ for Michiana artists

The art studio/shop is tucked in a strip mall along Lincolnway West next to Mr. G’s Restaurant and Lounge in Osceola.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’ve driven through Osceola, you may or may not have noticed Tutu’s Once in a Blue Moon.

The art studio/shop is tucked in a strip mall along Lincolnway West next to Mr. G’s Restaurant and Lounge. The owner, Tutu Emmerich, calls it a “healing station” that is bringing the community back together.

“We are a safe place,” she says. “It became our therapy because when we draw or we create, it’s that moment. It’s not a lasting forever moment — it is that moment that we feel so good inside.”

Tutu joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to tell us all about her shop. You can watch her full conversation with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short in the video above!

Tutu’s Once in a Blue Moon is located at 716 Lincolnway West. It’s open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 863-206-3205 or visit Once in a Blue Moon’s Facebook page.

