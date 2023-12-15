Advertise With Us

Teacher allegedly threatened to behead Muslim student

Benjamin Reese was arrested on Dec. 8 and records show he has since bonded out of jail.
Dec. 15, 2023
(CNN) - A Georgia middle school teacher is facing terroristic threats charges after authorities say he threatened to behead a Muslim student.

Fifty-one-year-old Benjamin Reese, a seventh grade teacher at Warner Robins Middle School, was arrested last week.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says multiple witnesses told authorities he threatened to behead a 13-year-old who said the Israeli flag hanging in his classroom offended her.

The incident report lists more than 20 witnesses.

Reese was arrested on Dec. 8, and records show he has since bonded out of jail.

The Houston County School District said in a statement that all employees are required to adhere to an educator’s code of ethics. A violation or accusation would prompt an investigation.

