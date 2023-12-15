Students embracing practicality of personal finance courses at Niles High School

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - 64% of grade school students older than 11 are financially illiterate, meaning they have little to no understanding of how to budget or even save money.

Last year, Michigan became the 14th state to require a personal finance course before graduation to empower the next generation of workers and leaders to be financially responsible.

One of the places where these finance classes are underway is Niles High School. WNDU visited the school on Thursday to get a look at how the program is going, and we learned that Niles Community Schools are actually way out in front on this.

Under Michigan’s Department of Education mandate, the Class of 2028 will be the first class to be required to have a personal finance course under their belt before graduation. At Niles High School, though, the Class of 2024 is getting a financial education right now.

Aiden Kreuger is a senior at Niles High School... and something of a stock market shark. When he had a choice between taking pre-calculus or personal finance, he opted for the latter.

Now, this standout student who always thought he’d be an electrician is toying with the idea of being an accountant or financial advisor.

“Just having these kind of skills, they can benefit me a lot even if I don’t go into accounting or become a personal finance advisor,” Kreuger explained. “I mean, just knowing how to manage your finances can really help me out. So, if I do go into the electrician trade or whatnot, it’s something I’m always going to have with me and can be to my advantage.”

There’s a chance that Kreuger could be the cream of the crop, but we also talked to instructor Jade Matz. She’s finding that she’s actually getting through to all the kids.

Unlike the geometry she also teaches, Matz says her students recognize the practicality of her course immediately.

“I’ve had former students contact me and say, ‘Hey, can you help me walk through a budget? I’m at college. I’m trying to make sure I’m keeping my expenses low,’ and I walk them through that,” Matz said. “I want them to know the tools that they have available and that we’re still here to help support, too.”

With everyone buying in, Niles Community Schools are even offering a practical finances course to middle schoolers.

“Not everybody needs Algebra II in their lives,” said Dr. Dan Applegate, superintendent of Niles Community Schools. “And here’s a functional life skill.”

And again, the kids are really buying into this curriculum. As Matz explained, the practical application of this stuff connects with the kids. She says getting kids to buy in on congruent triangles is much harder than getting them to buy in on managing a stock portfolio.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.