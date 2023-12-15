Puffcorn flying off shelves at All Things Snacks in Elkhart

It’s like popcorn, but without the kernels. And right now, the store has more than 40 flavors.
By Christine Karsten and WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new store has popped up in Elkhart and it is creating quite a buzz.

We are talking about All Things Snacks on Main Street. The owner, Mary Jess stopped by our morning show to tell us more about a tasty treat that is flying off store shelves — puffcorn.

It’s like popcorn, but without the kernels. And right now, the store has more than 40 flavors.

“Kids can have it, elderly can have it, people with braces and diverticulitis. People who can’t have popcorn can have this,” says Mary Jess.

Mary says her favorite flavor is cheesy caramel, but Andrew and Christine loved the cherry chocolate!

Not only do they have puffcorn, but they also have cookies, chocolate, pretzels, candy, slushies and more. It may just be the perfect spot for last-minute holiday shopping!

All Things Snacks is located at 524 S. Main Street in Elkhart. For more information, head to the store’s website.

