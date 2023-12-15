Police called to shooting on South Bend’s northwest side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is responding to a shooting in a neighborhood on the city’s northwest side.

Officers were called around 11:15 a.m. to the area of Hudson Avenue and Woodward Avenue, which is south of Angela Boulevard near Portage Avenue.

Neighbors on scene tell WNDU that there were two victims, a male and a female, who were taken to the hospital, but we’re still working to confirm this information with police.

This shooting happened roughly half a mile away from another shooting Thursday night on Beale Street. This is the seventh reported shooting in Michiana in the last five days.

