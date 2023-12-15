Police called to shooting on South Bend’s northwest side

(WNDU)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is responding to a shooting in a neighborhood on the city’s northwest side.

Officers were called around 11:15 a.m. to the area of Hudson Avenue and Woodward Avenue, which is south of Angela Boulevard near Portage Avenue.

Neighbors on scene tell WNDU that there were two victims, a male and a female, who were taken to the hospital, but we’re still working to confirm this information with police.

This shooting happened roughly half a mile away from another shooting Thursday night on Beale Street. This is the seventh reported shooting in Michiana in the last five days.

Stay with WNDU.com and WNDU 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

