Advertise With Us

Mysterious radio bursts in space get stranger

FILE: Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating...
FILE: Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating fast radio burst.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mysterious radio bursts observed in space just became a little stranger.

Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating fast radio burst.

The fast radio bursts or FRBs are bright, millisecond-long flashes of radio waves and one of the most enduring mysteries of the cosmos.

Astronomers don’t quite understand what causes FRBs, but they said the recent discovery, published Wednesday in the monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, provides clues that could identify the phenomenon’s source.

The first FRB was discovered in 2007, and since then, hundreds have been detected coming from distant points across the universe.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Wall
Man arrested after 2 killed in shooting outside of Elkhart sports bar
$1M worth of equipment saved in Elkhart County barn fire
A photo of the scene provided by Melissa Stephens.
1 injured in Beale Street shooting
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says
Ohio parents say their daughter remains hospitalized after she was given an edible on a school...
Parents say 8-year-old daughter remains in hospital after given edible on school bus

Latest News

The junior also said he will be skipping Notre Dame’s Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State.
Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé declares for NFL Draft
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
2 workers die in sanitation plant accident
The event originally started back in 2017 with just around 200,000 lights and has continued to...
Wellfield Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights help support non-profits
Wellfield Holiday lights help give back to the community