Muffet McGraw statue unveiled this weekend

Muffet McGraw celebrates after a regional championship in NCAA Tournament
Muffet McGraw celebrates after a regional championship in NCAA Tournament(WNDU)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A statue for legendary Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw will be unveiled this Sunday, Dec. 17.

A special ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m. outside Purcell Pavilion just before the Notre Dame women take on the Purdue Boilermakers.

Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick announced that a stature would be built for McGraw back in 2021.

She becomes the first woman coach at Notre Dame to have a statue in her honor.

McGraw became head coach at Notre Dame in 1987 and built the Irish into a national powerhouse. She led the Irish to nine Final Fours, seven championship game appearances, and two national championships in 2001 and 2018.

She retired after the 2019-2020 season after winning 848 games with the Fighting Irish. She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

McGraw recently talked with WNDU morning news anchor Tricia Sloma about the statue and her new book.

Click here to watch that interview.

